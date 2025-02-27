Vayu raises $7m. seed funding to transform B2B revenue management

Vayu, a platform specializing in billing and revenue management for B2B tech companies, has secured $7 million in seed funding co-led by Flint Capital and The Garage.

The round also saw participation from previous investors Fresh.Fund, Secretchord.vc, and angel investors, including former executives from Melio and Softbank.

The funding comes at a critical time for B2B companies navigating increasingly complex pricing structures.

According to the company, 46% of SaaS businesses have already adopted hybrid pricing models that combine usage-based subscription tiers and outcome-based pricing.

Gartner predicts that by 2027, 75% of application providers will revamp their pricing models to support API-based consumption, up from just 25% today.

Founded by fintech and data veterans Erez Agmon, Shenhav Avidar, and Shai Gross, who bring experience from PayPal, Melio, and WSC Sports, Vayu aims to address these challenges with its no-code platform.

What is the solution?

The solution automates billing processes, aligns pricing with value, and provides real-time revenue insights through proprietary data metering technology that processes tens of millions of events daily.

"Pricing in today's GenAI-driven economy must go beyond just consumption or tiers to reflect relationships and outcomes," said Erez Agmon, CEO and Co-Founder at Vayu. "In a reality where pricing models have countless variations and each contract has its unique fingerprint, finance teams need full control of their revenue processes."

The platform is already being used by companies including Au10tix, Mesh Payments, and Vi. Erez Hershkowitz from Au10tix noted that Vayu was chosen because "it combines financial expertise with the agility to address our specific challenges quickly, and its no-code automation eliminates the need to allocate engineering resources."

Vayu plans to use the new funding to accelerate platform development and expand into global markets, positioning itself to help finance teams adopt flexible pricing models without depending on engineering resources.