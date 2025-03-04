US-Israel partnership: RAFAEL and Kratos to invest $175 million in rocket engine production

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, a technology company in the defense, national security, and global markets, and Israeli defense tech company RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems announced last week that they would be entering a new joint partnership for the establishment of a US-based merchant supplier of solid rocket motors and other energetics.

The new project, named Prometheus Energetics, will be headquartered on a United States Navy and Army facility in Crane, Indiana.

The two companies have committed up to $175 million combined in capital for the establishment of Prometheus - an amount which will also see to the required purchase of property, plant, equipment, and personnel needed for the energetics manufacturing campus and facilities.

Once constructed and when RAFAEL’s technology transfer is completed and certified for operations, Prometheus is projected to begin production in 2027.

What is RAFAEL all about?

RAFAEL, established in Israel in 1948, boasts a number of accomplishments, including the development and manufacturing of Israel's Iron Dome, David's Sling, and TROPHY APS - all of which continue to be used to protect Israel's national security by the Israel Defense Forces.

RAFAEL, originally established as the IDF Science Corps, has developed technologies like high energy laser solutions such as the Iron Beam, which is expected to be operational by the end of this year, and has also worked to improve national defense.

RAFAEL's president and CEO, Yoav Tourgeman, said: “The establishment of Prometheus Energetics is a strategic leap forward, reinforcing RAFAEL’s commitment to strengthening the US defense industrial base while ensuring our allies and partners have access to the most advanced, combat-proven energetics solutions.

“This step constitutes a strategic vector that combines business considerations in the American market with the increasing demand for energetic products while significantly enhancing our ability to deliver resilient and reliable supply solutions to our customers.

"Through this joint venture, we are deepening our longstanding partnership with the United States, strengthening supply chain independence, and bolstering the critical capabilities needed to address evolving national security challenges."

About Kratos

Kratos is a leader in the development and manufacturing of hypersonic or advanced systems, strategic systems, ballistic missile targets, sub-orbital research vehicles, sounding rockets, and solid rocket motors.

The company has developed a number of low-cost systems, including the Erinyes Glide Vehicle, Dark Fury, Zeus, and Oriole Solid Rocket Motors.

“We believe Prometheus, once up and running at full rate production, will be a step function catalyst in value creation for Kratos’ stakeholders and the US defense industrial base," President and CEO of Kratos, Eric DeMarco, added. "Similar to Kratos’ recent MACH-TB contract award, it's the largest single-award contract in Kratos' history.

“Like other major Kratos investments such as Oriole, Zeus, and Erinyes, Prometheus responds to a critical need to strengthen the US Industrial Base and will also provide tens of thousands of SRMs and casted warheads supporting both America’s most reliable partner in the Middle East and US national security-related demands from a true SRM and energetics merchant supplier.”