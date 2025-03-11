Mekorot launches advanced control center for Israel’s water management

Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art national control center, marking a significant leap in the country’s water management capabilities. The new center consolidates control over water supply, communication, cybersecurity, and security infrastructure into a single hub, serving as the “central brain” of Israel’s water system.

Previously, Mekorot operated regional control rooms, each managing its own operational systems. With a unified national center, the company can oversee the entire water infrastructure 24/7, from water sources and treatment facilities to pipelines and distribution.

The centralized approach enhances Mekorot’s ability to respond swiftly and efficiently to emergencies, including extreme weather events, operational failures, cyberattacks, and security threats. The advanced monitoring systems enable early fault detection, real-time data-driven decision-making, and immediate activation of backup and intervention mechanisms. Coordination and response times have significantly improved by bringing all key professionals into a single operational hub.

The new facility houses dedicated control units that operate around the clock and use cutting-edge monitoring, data collection, and trend analysis technologies. These capabilities allow Mekorot to anticipate potential threats and ensure a secure, uninterrupted water supply, even in times of crisis.

Mekorot emphasizes that the past year has tested the company’s resilience. It continued to provide uninterrupted water supply while facing security challenges and cyber threats. Built to the highest cybersecurity and resilience standards, the new control center is crucial in strengthening Israel’s national infrastructure.