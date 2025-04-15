WATCH: How EndoSpot’s CEO is pioneering a pain-free future for women

Ronya Rubinstein, the CEO of EndoSpot, an Israeli startup working to treat endometriosis, joined The Jerusalem Post's Eve Young in the studio to discuss EndoSpot's work to treat endometriosis.

Endometriosis impacts one in ten women aged 15-49 years old. Among other symptoms, the condition can cause pain in the lower stomach, back, or pelvis, significant pain during menstruation, and difficulty getting pregnant.

Ronya will speak about the staggering impact of endometriosis and will share how EndoSpot is working to provide a real solution that would shut down endometriosis lesions with minimum side effects.