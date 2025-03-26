This Year's Next-Gen Women Entrepreneurship Award – Meet Our Finalists

This year's Next-Gen Women Entrepreneurship competition brought to the stage strong female leaders who shared their diverse initiatives from very different industries. For the fourth year, The Luzzatto Group sponsored this competition, with judges Dr. Esther Luzzatto, CEO of The Luzzatto Group, Dr. Adina Cohen, partner and head of biotechnology department of The Luzzatto Group and Merav Davidson, Vice President and head of IndustryAI at Microsoft.

The winner this year was Maya Lebow, co-founder and CEO of ANeustart, a startup bringing personalized first aid for the developing brain of children facing learning difficulties of varying kinds. She emphasized that, "Nutrient needs are fundamental, high impact and can improve behavioral symptoms."

At ANeustart, they have developed an AI driven algorithm that matches the right nutrients to a child's unique physiology. All parents have to do is download an app, fills out a form and is then given a list of supplements that will help optimize their child's brain development, saving valuable time on speculations and appointments.

A little bit about our other innovative finalists

Ronya Rubinstein CEO of Endospot spoke about the crippling pain of endometriosis which impacts one in 10 women. Endospot's solution works on shutting down the endometriosis legions, with minimum side effects. Ronya Rubinstein CEO of Endospot (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Becky Peer co-founder and CEO of Angelbe discussed the need to strengthen Jewish communities and rebuild Israel. Angelbe provides a central hub to guide strategic giving, unify efforts and maximize influence, giving impact leaders the ability to contribute where it matters most and to join forces with other impact leaders to drive real change. Becky Peer co-founder and CEO of Angelbe (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Dr Orna Yehuda-Abramson, co-founder and CSO of Endpoint-Security explained that as businesses lose billions annually to cyber breaches; their mission is to deliver the ultimate Air-Gap security for remote endpoints by ensuring data is only decrypted at the user's eye level. This allows organizations to work remotely and locally, without compromising their security. Dr Orna Yehuda-Abramson, co-founder and CSO of Endpoint-Security. (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The final competitor was Jessica Zandani, CEO and founder of STEM-Up Israel. This is a practical and tangible, real-life science and technology program that focuses on state-of-the-art technology. They invite technology companies to mentor the next generation of technology by participating in their program. Jessica Zandani, CEO and founder of STEM-Up Israel. (Credit: Marc Israel Sellem)

This article was written in cooperation with The Luzzatto Group.