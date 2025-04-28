Oscars recognize Israeli company Sound Radix for audio technology excellence

Israeli sound technology company Sound Radix has been awarded the prestigious Academy Scientific and Technical Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The company will receive this coveted honor at a ceremony next week in Los Angeles, recognizing its groundbreaking innovation in sound processing technology.

Sound Radix was awarded for its revolutionary product, "Auto-Align Post 2," which has dramatically transformed the way sound editors work in the film and television industries. The tool has become an essential part of post-production sound, earning widespread adoption across major studios including Disney, Warner Bros., and Netflix.

The problem that Auto-Align Post 2 solves has long plagued the industry: the synchronization and alignment of multiple sound sources. In large-scale productions, simultaneous recordings from different microphones often cause timing discrepancies. These mismatches create unwanted interference, leading to subpar sound quality. Before the advent of Sound Radix's technology, sound editors had to manually adjust these discrepancies—an expensive and time-consuming process.

Founded in 2010 by musician and producer Nir Averbuch, along with Yair Chuchem and Dan Raviv, veterans of Israel's elite Unit 8200, Sound Radix set out to revolutionize the world of sound processing with digital solutions that transcended the limitations of traditional analog equipment. The trio’s vision materialized with the launch of "Auto-Align Post 2," a tool that automatically identifies identical sounds across multiple microphones, calculates the time differences between them, and makes the necessary corrections with a single button press.

This innovative approach not only saves sound editors countless hours of manual labor but also produces clearer, higher-quality sound, which has made it an indispensable tool in the industry. As a result, it has gained a global following, becoming a staple for top professionals in sound production.

“We thought if a thousand studios adopted our product, we’d have made it,” shares Nir Averbuch, co-founder and CEO of Sound Radix. “We never imagined that our technology would fundamentally change how sound editors work across the globe. The Academy’s recognition is incredibly inspiring, and it pushes us to continue developing solutions that shape the future of sound technology.”

Sound Radix's "Auto-Align Post 2" is just one of the company’s many innovative products. To date, the company has developed seven unique tools that are now central to the workflows of leading producers and engineers worldwide. The company's commitment to innovation is reflected in its ongoing research and development efforts, with new technologies already in the pipeline.

In addition to the Academy Award, Sound Radix has been recognized with multiple prestigious honors, including an Emmy Award and several international technological awards. These accolades underscore the company's position as a global leader in professional sound technology, further cementing its influence on the entertainment industry.

The Academy Scientific and Technical Award not only acknowledges Sound Radix's contributions to the field but also highlights the growing importance of Israeli innovation in the global entertainment industry. As the company continues to push the boundaries of sound technology, it is clear that Sound Radix's influence will only grow in the years to come.

As the entertainment industry evolves, Sound Radix remains committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that improve sound quality, streamline workflows, and empower professionals across the globe to achieve their creative visions.