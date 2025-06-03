TikTok gets AI-powered improvements in newest update for personalized experience

The Chinese video app TikTok is launching updates that will let users customize their feeds even more. TikTok is introducing a new feature called “Manage Topics,” where users can set how often content from over 10 popular categories — like art, travel, and sports — appears in their feed.

This setting won’t completely block topics, since interests can change over time, but it will control how often these topics show up, giving users more control over their experience.

Additionally, TikTok is expanding its content filtering tools. A new AI-powered feature called “Smart Keyword Filters” will allow users to block not only specific keywords but also related words, such as synonyms.

Currently, users can filter up to 100 keywords, and worldwide, users have already filtered more than 200 million keywords from their feeds. Later this year, TikTok plans to increase the limit to 200 keywords per user and make it easier to add them in bulk. The app will also let users easily add or remove keywords from the smart filtering system. Narrowing down content in a new feature on TikTok. (credit: TIKTOK)

Learning guide launched

TikTok is also launching a new learning guide with tips and tools to help users understand and fine-tune their feed. This will include explanations of features, content recommendations, and viral explainer videos.

These updates will roll out to both teens and adults and join TikTok’s existing tools to customize content recommendations. These tools already include marking content as “Not Interested,” adding content to favorites, searching for topics of interest, stricter eligibility for the "For You" feed, and enabling Restricted Mode to limit potentially inappropriate content.