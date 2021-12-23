The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US weapons exports decreased 21% to $138.2 billion in fiscal 2021

One sale mentioned was $3.4 billion deal to sell CH-53K transport helicopters to Israel.

By MIKE STONE/REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2021 12:52
The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion. (photo credit: Lockheed Martin/NAVAIR)
WASHINGTON - Sales of US military equipment to foreign governments fell 21% to $138 billion in the latest fiscal year, the US State Department said on Wednesday, as the Biden administration shifts away from some of the more aggressive arms sales practices under former President Donald Trump.
The State Department disclosed military sales figures for the 2021 fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30. Sales included $3.5 billion worth of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to Australia and $3.4 billion worth of CH-53K helicopters to Israel. The helicopters will arrive in the middle of the coming decade and will help Israel renew its aging fleet of transport helicopters.
Sales of US military equipment in the prior fiscal year had totaled $175 billion.
President Joe Biden’s administration shifted away from selling offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, due to civilian casualties in Yemen and intends to announce a new weapons export policy that emphasizes human rights when evaluating an arms sale.
Apache Choppers. (credit: BOEING)Apache Choppers. (credit: BOEING)

The 2021 dip comes after high one-time sales of fighter jets and guided missiles in the final year of the Trump administration. Major fiscal 2020 deals included Japan’s purchase of 63 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin accounting for as much as $23 billion of that year’s total.
There are two major ways foreign governments purchase arms from U.S. companies: direct commercial sales negotiated between a government and a company; and foreign military sales in which a foreign government typically contacts a Defense Department official at the U.S. embassy in its capital. Both require US government approval.
The direct military sales by US companies fell 17% to $103 billion in fiscal 2021 from $124 billion in fiscal 2020, while sales arranged through the US government fell 31% to $34.8 billion in 2021 from $50.8 billion the prior year, the State Department said.
In 2018 the Trump administration rolled out a “Buy American” program that relaxed restrictions on military sales while encouraging US officials to take a bigger role in increasing business overseas for the US weapons industry.


