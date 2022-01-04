The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Israeli banks and insurance companies canceling events due to Omicron

Bank Leumi is not the only one operating in the spirit of the times. This year, Bank Hapoalim also held its annual event for customers under coronavirus restrictions. 

By YEHUDA SHARONI
Published: JANUARY 4, 2022 15:50
A man enters the main branch of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. Picture taken July 18, 2016 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A man enters the main branch of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. Picture taken July 18, 2016
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The resurgence of coronavirus is leaving its mark on the Israeli banking system. 
Following the increase in morbidity, some banks canceled customer events, which traditionally take place at the end of the year. For example, Discount Bank announced the cancellation of an event, scheduled to take place last week at the Tel Aviv Port. 
The cancellation notice sent by Yuval Gavish, head of the ad of the Corporate Banking Division, said that due to the spread of the virus and in order not to put customers at risk, the bank decided to postpone the event.
On the other hand, Bank Leumi CEO Hanan Friedman decided to go ahead with an event last week with the participation of hundreds of customers at Tel Aviv University. Two members of the management were also present at the event. One of them later tested positive for COVID-19, however, it is not clear if he contracted it during the conference itself. Other senior executives at the bank have also tested positive in recent days.
In recent weeks, Leumi's management has been holding its meetings via Zoom, partially because of the increase in infections but also because some of the managers have already moved their offices to a new building in Lod, while others remain at the old office on Yehuda Halevi Street in Tel Aviv.
Israelis walk past a branch of Bank Leumi in Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/GIL COHEN MAGEN)Israelis walk past a branch of Bank Leumi in Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/GIL COHEN MAGEN)
In response to the report, Bank Leumi said: "The bank adheres to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health in order to maintain the health of its employees and customers. The event took place in accordance with all coronavirus guidelines. The bank was even more stringent and canceled a planned meal planned at the beginning of the event." 
Bank Leumi is not the only one operating in the spirit of the times. This year, Bank Hapoalim also held its annual event for customers under coronavirus restrictions. 
The insurance industry is also feeling the effects of the spread of the virus. Menora Mivtachim CEO Yehuda Ben-Assayag ordered the postponement of a large event that was supposed to take place at Menora Mivtachim sports arena in Tel Aviv. 
“The event was not canceled but postponed,” Ben-Assayag said. “In the current situation and in view of the spread of the virus we could not take responsibility and hold the event. It will take place at another time, after the infection rate declines.”


Tags Bank Hapoalim Bank Leumi Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by