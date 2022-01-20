Medtech firm eHV sets up new $40 million fund for seed investments

eHealth Ventrues, an Israeli investment firm, has established a new fund to invest in Israeli medtech and digital health companies. The fund will reach a total of $40 million and will focus on the early seed stage for on companies that move patient care to homes as opposed to hospitals.

The new fund will be called “eHV Advanced” and will also invest in companies that have exited incubators after a period of five years.

eHV’s founding partner is Maccabi Health Services – Israel’s 2nd largest HMO and it is funded by Amgen (AMGN) – a global biopharmaceutical leader building its digital health pipeline, Medison Ventures as well as SCI, a Chinese VC.

“We are proud to have earned the trust of our strategic partners and friends at Maccabi, Amgen, Medison and others who are joining us for this new journey,” said Talor Sax, managing partner at eHealth Ventures. “We will continue to be selective and will invest in one out of every 100 companies we review. A company we select will not only receive funding but also the full support we can offer with expertise and strategic connections.”

Earlier this month, eHealth Ventures announced an investment in RespirAI Medical, which is developing a platform to actively monitor patients suffering from multiple respiratory and other chronic diseases at home.

The idea of the system is to detect early exacerbations of chronic diseases, while enabling patients, their families, and care providers to improve disease management and quality of life. RespirAI is led by CEO Nimrod Bin-Nun and CTO Assaf Gur, two seasoned entrepreneurs with combined professional experience of over 30 years.