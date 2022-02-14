The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Delta Israel's revenue grows by 26%, will work with Victoria's Secret - report

Delta Israel CEO Anat Bogner stated that the company will continue with its growth strategy and is planning to open a website next year for Victoria's Secret in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 04:44
Anat Bogner, CEO of Delta Israel Brands. (photo credit: SHAI FRANCO)
Anat Bogner, CEO of Delta Israel Brands.
(photo credit: SHAI FRANCO)

Delta Israel Brands's revenue during the past year grew by 26% in all sales channels, a spokesman for the company announced last Wednesday.

The company designs, markets and sells products, from home apparel to clothes as well as sports and leisure apparel.

Its revenue grew to 906 million NIS with its net profit increasing by 55% to 138 million for last year. Compared to last year, the company's revenue was 720 million NIS. Its gross profit grew 29% while its operating profit grew by 20.6%, as well as an additional 16.6% in sales.

In addition, Victoria's Secret signed an agreement with the company for a decade where the apparel chain will open in Israel alongside an e-commerce site. There will also be an option for both parties to extend their agreement by another ten years if they so choose.

Delta Israel CEO Anat Bogner stated that the company will continue with its growth strategy and is planning to open a website next year for Victoria's Secret in Israel.

A customer passes by an L Brands Inc., Victoria's Secret retail store in Manhattan, New York (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)A customer passes by an L Brands Inc., Victoria's Secret retail store in Manhattan, New York (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

"The company concludes its first year as a public company with impressive growth in revenue and profitability, reflecting the strength and stability of the company with a growth trend in all sales channels,” Bogner said.

Cash flow in the fourth quarter of last year amounted to 50.3 million NIS. 



