Delta Israel Brands's revenue during the past year grew by 26% in all sales channels, a spokesman for the company announced last Wednesday.

The company designs, markets and sells products, from home apparel to clothes as well as sports and leisure apparel.

Its revenue grew to 906 million NIS with its net profit increasing by 55% to 138 million for last year. Compared to last year, the company's revenue was 720 million NIS. Its gross profit grew 29% while its operating profit grew by 20.6%, as well as an additional 16.6% in sales.

In addition, Victoria's Secret signed an agreement with the company for a decade where the apparel chain will open in Israel alongside an e-commerce site. There will also be an option for both parties to extend their agreement by another ten years if they so choose.

Delta Israel CEO Anat Bogner stated that the company will continue with its growth strategy and is planning to open a website next year for Victoria's Secret in Israel.

A customer passes by an L Brands Inc., Victoria's Secret retail store in Manhattan, New York (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

"The company concludes its first year as a public company with impressive growth in revenue and profitability, reflecting the strength and stability of the company with a growth trend in all sales channels,” Bogner said.

Cash flow in the fourth quarter of last year amounted to 50.3 million NIS.