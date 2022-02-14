The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

UAE bank Mashreq to use Israeli financial crime detection tool

ThetaRay, which uses artificial intelligence to identify financial cyber threats such as money laundering or banking fraud, said Mashreq was its first Emirati customer.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 09:16
Mashreq Bank is seen on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, November 29, 2009. (photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE CRISP)
Mashreq Bank is seen on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, November 29, 2009.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STEVE CRISP)

Emirati bank Mashreq (MASB.DU) will use a transaction monitoring tool for correspondent banking developed by Israeli cyber security firm ThetaRay to detect financial crimes, the companies said on Monday.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Mashreq, which in the past has paid millions of dollars to the US over sanctions violations, said ThetaRay's technology allowed banks to "effectively thwart financial crime risks in the increasingly complex space of cross-border payments."

The United Arab Emirates, the region's trading capital, has tightened banking and financial regulations in recent years to tackle a perception that it is a hot spot for illicit money; urging banks to increase anti-money laundering efforts.

ThetaRay, which uses artificial intelligence to identify financial cyber threats such as money laundering or banking fraud, said Mashreq was its first Emirati customer. The UAE and Israel established ties in 2020.

Mashreq last year agreed to pay $100 million in penalties to resolve a U.S. government probe into violations of sanctions against doing business with Sudan.



Tags finance United Arab Emirates technology Money UAE Money Heist UAE Israel UAE-Israel deal
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by