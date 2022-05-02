Data privacy platform Kahoona closes $4.5m. in financing

Data generation platform Kahoona raised $4.5 million in Series Seed financing led by Glocal Founders Capital (GFC), the company announced on Monday.

Investors that participated in the financing include Amazon, NBC Universal and Verizon.

Kahoona creates an "accurate, scalable, and privacy-oriented personalization platform dedicated to sustaining an ecosystem undergoing a transitional crisis," according to its website. The company's goal is to secure revenue for digital businesses and protect the privacy of their users, as well as assist brands to generate privacy-preserving user data.

“The tectonic privacy-related measures present opportunities for digital businesses to rethink their data strategy with the purpose of sustaining long-term growth while preserving users' privacy," said GFC Partner David Citron.

Kahoona's founders are Gal Rapoport, Alon Ashkenasi and Ohad Tzur - all MIT and Technion graduates. The company, as of Monday, is hiring developers and data scientists in San Diego and Tel Aviv.

“Using advanced AI models and deep behavioral insights, we were able to bridge the gap between users’ right for privacy and the ever-growing need for data by content providers and digital stores," explained Rapoport, who is also the CEO of the company.

The company has already had success with some of Israel's top media outlets and is seeking to expand to the American market.