Brickstone offers one year free with three year safe rental

Brickstone is currently launching a special sale on the occasion of it launching its safes complex in Jerusalem: Everyone who rents a safe for 3 years will receive a free safe rental for a fourth year free, a value of NIS 4,990 + VAT.

Dvir Indig, CEO of Brickstone: "The company is currently negotiating the opening of a third safe complex in Haifa with an investment of about NIS 5 million."

Brickstone is owned by a group of businessmen who were former security force members, led by Adv. Dvir Indig and Itai Gazit.

The construction of the private safe complexes stems from the fact that the large banks reduced the number of bank branches and at the same time closed safe rooms (the Brickstone complex in Jerusalem is also located in the former safe complex of Discount Bank).

Dvir Indig, CEO of Brickstone, at the Brickstone safe complex in Jerusalem. (credit: MORAG BITAN)