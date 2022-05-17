Cocktail called the "Dead Invader" becomes a hit at Kyiv bars

A new cocktail that can be found in bars around Kyiv encapsulates the fury of Ukrainians following the Russian invasion of the country.

The beverage, called the "Dead Invader," is an iced combination of rum and passionfruit in a "big tiki-style cocktail," according to one bar's menu shared by The Wall Street Journal's Yaroslav Trofimov.

Trofimov described the drink as "sweet on the inside, cold and blue on the outside."

DEAD INVADER, icy & blue on the outside but sweet inside, "everyone's favorite big tiki-style cocktail," is new in Kyiv bars. From @yarotrof's Insta feed. pic.twitter.com/Z3iFYTHouH — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) May 16, 2022

While Russia has failed to capture the Ukrainian capital and struggles to make military progress in the Donbas region, Ukraine has celebrated the stories of its defenders.

In one such instance, a postage stamp was made to commemorate the Ukrainian servicemembers on Snake Island who took a defiant stand against Russian invaders.

Aaron Reich and Michael Starr contributed to this report.