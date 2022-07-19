Haim Taib awards scholarships to students at Tel Aviv University

Businessman and philanthropist Haim Taib, founder of the Menomadin Foundation, together with his brothers, and in cooperation with Tel Aviv University, awarded seven financial assistance scholarships to seven undergraduate students, including lone soldiers and new immigrants from Netanya, following criteria of socioeconomic status, academic achievements, military service and more.

President of the University Prof. Ariel Porat, and Dean of Students Prof. Drorit Neumann attended the award ceremony, together with Haim Taib and his six siblings, dedicating the scholarships in memory of their mother Janet z"l, who promoted the values of generosity, education and family unity.

"My mother taught us that education, studies and excellence are above all. Because of these values, we were thrilled to award scholarships to students at Tel Aviv University. Thanks to the scholarship, I hope the students will be able to invest in their studies, graduate with honors and become a significant part of the Israeli economy." Haim Taib

Maya (pseudonym), a first-year electrical engineering student at the Iby and Aladar Fleischman Faculty of Engineering, who is a new immigrant from Ukraine, a veteran of the technological unit of the Intelligence Corps, and a volunteer at a dog kennel, received the scholarship and said: "I am thankful for the contribution of Haim Taib, founder and president of the Menomadin Foundation, and his family for the opportunity I was given. Both my parents are pensioners, and my financial situation does not allow me to study at the university without working. Thanks to the scholarship, I can fulfill my dream and invest all my efforts in my studies."