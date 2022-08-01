The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Upstep looking to crowdfund $4m.

This is Upstep's second crowdfunding campaign, after 2021 one, in which the company raised $2.5m., breaking a crowdfunding record in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 12:41
From R to L: Limor Katz, Oren Raz and  Aviad Raz. (photo credit: UPSTEP)
From R to L: Limor Katz, Oren Raz and  Aviad Raz.
(photo credit: UPSTEP)

Insoles firm Upstep has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $4 million, the company announced recently.

This is Upstep's second crowdfunding campaign, after 2021 one, in which the company raised $2.5m., breaking a crowdfunding record in Israel.

"The purpose of the fundraising is to continue growth while integrating the optimization process, recruiting professional personnel, continuous improvement of the PPC system and establishing the most advanced production system in the world in the insole industry," said Limor Katz, the CEO of Upstep. 

"The purpose of the fundraising is to continue growth while integrating the optimization process, recruiting professional personnel, continuous improvement of the PPC system and establishing the most advanced production system in the world in the insole industry."

Upstep CEO Limor Katz

The scope of Upstep's insole sales in the USA in 2021 was over 34,000 pairs. 

It is expected in 2022 to continue growing close to 100%, continuing to lead the market in the USA, along with expanding to other countries.



Tags business israel business Businessman fundraising
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by