Upstep looking to crowdfund $4m.

Insoles firm Upstep has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $4 million, the company announced recently.

This is Upstep's second crowdfunding campaign, after 2021 one, in which the company raised $2.5m., breaking a crowdfunding record in Israel.

"The purpose of the fundraising is to continue growth while integrating the optimization process, recruiting professional personnel, continuous improvement of the PPC system and establishing the most advanced production system in the world in the insole industry," said Limor Katz, the CEO of Upstep.

The scope of Upstep's insole sales in the USA in 2021 was over 34,000 pairs.

It is expected in 2022 to continue growing close to 100%, continuing to lead the market in the USA, along with expanding to other countries.