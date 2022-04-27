The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Upstep looking to raise $10m in funding

This is Upstep's second round of funding. In 2021, the company raised about $2.5 million.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 27, 2022 11:32
Upstep was established in 2017 after two and a half years of development research. (photo credit: UPSTEP)
Upstep was established in 2017 after two and a half years of development research.
(photo credit: UPSTEP)

Following the expansion of Upstep's operations in 2021 in the US and a 100% increase in sales compared to 2020, the insoles company is initiating a process to raise $10 million from investors.

This is Upstep's second round of funding. In 2021, the company raised about $2.5 million.

Limor Katz, CEO of Upstep, said: "The purpose of the recruitment is to continue growth while integrating an optimization process, recruiting professional personnel, constantly improving the PPC system and establishing the most advanced production system in the world in the insole industry."

Upstep recently established a Big Data system of over 100,000 customers' feet in the United States and intends to expand the Big Data system to about 250,000 customers.

"The sales volume of Upstep insoles in the US in 2021 was over 80,000 and it is expected in 2022 to increase sales by 100%."

Upstep was established in 2017 after two and a half years of development research. (credit: UPSTEP) Upstep was established in 2017 after two and a half years of development research. (credit: UPSTEP)

The company recently established a second logistics center in the United States in Nevada with an investment of approximately NIS 1.5 million. The first was in New Jersey.

In the first quarter of 2022, following the operation of two logistics centers, the company reduced the product delivery times to customers by 25%.

Upstep was established in 2017 after two and a half years of development research. Within 3 years of activity in the American market, Upstep became the No. 1 online medical authority in the United States for the treatment of leg pain.

The firm is owned by siblings Limor Katz, Aviad Raz, and Oren Raz.



Tags design start-up big data Israel Start-Up Nation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by