Upstep looking to raise $10m in funding

Following the expansion of Upstep's operations in 2021 in the US and a 100% increase in sales compared to 2020, the insoles company is initiating a process to raise $10 million from investors.

This is Upstep's second round of funding. In 2021, the company raised about $2.5 million.

Limor Katz, CEO of Upstep, said: "The purpose of the recruitment is to continue growth while integrating an optimization process, recruiting professional personnel, constantly improving the PPC system and establishing the most advanced production system in the world in the insole industry."

Upstep recently established a Big Data system of over 100,000 customers' feet in the United States and intends to expand the Big Data system to about 250,000 customers.

"The sales volume of Upstep insoles in the US in 2021 was over 80,000 and it is expected in 2022 to increase sales by 100%."

The company recently established a second logistics center in the United States in Nevada with an investment of approximately NIS 1.5 million. The first was in New Jersey.

In the first quarter of 2022, following the operation of two logistics centers, the company reduced the product delivery times to customers by 25%.

Upstep was established in 2017 after two and a half years of development research. Within 3 years of activity in the American market, Upstep became the No. 1 online medical authority in the United States for the treatment of leg pain.

The firm is owned by siblings Limor Katz, Aviad Raz, and Oren Raz.