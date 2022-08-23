The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

BOI's interest rate increase raises housing market concerns, experts say

Following the rise of the Bank of Israel’s interest rate, experts predict trouble for the future of Israel’s real estate economy.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: AUGUST 23, 2022 14:38
An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS)
An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The dream of owning a home one day seems to be inherent to the human experience, as so much effort is expended by individuals across the planet who wish to carve out their own little corner of the world to call their own. In Israel, such a desire is likely to stay in dreamland for the time being following yet another steep increase in the Bank of Israel’s interest rate.

On Tuesday the Bank of Israel (BOI) raised its interest rate by 0.75% to 2% in order to combat the country’s rising inflation, which recently exceeded 5%. The increase is the bank’s largest in 20 years, and while such a move is sure to impact many facets of Israel’s economy, experts have spoken up about the particularly significant impact this will have on the real estate market.

“The BOI has once again raised the interest rate at a sharper rate than prior forecasts, and thus given a further foundation to the assumption that real estate has become a desirable product only for the rich,” said Doron Ariel, chairman of the National Banking and Finance Committee of the Israel Bar Association.

What should be expected?

Ariel pointed out that the interest rate increase will be reflected in an addition of up to thousands of shekels per month for mortgage holders and, in concert with the recent 17.8% increase in housing prices, will make it even more difficult for young couples to purchase real estate. As well, “The move will … strengthen the trend of the increase in rents,” he said.

Doron Ariel, chairman of the National Banking and Finance Committee of the Israel Bar Association (credit: ZVIKA GOLDSTEIN) Doron Ariel, chairman of the National Banking and Finance Committee of the Israel Bar Association (credit: ZVIKA GOLDSTEIN)

“The BOI has once again raised the interest rate at a sharper rate than prior forecasts, and thus given a further foundation to the assumption that real estate has become a desirable product only for the rich,”

Doron Ariel, chairman of the National Banking and Finance Committee of the Israel Bar Association

A huge factor in the increase in rent and housing prices around the country is due to the lack of available homes. “Without the State of Israel announcing the establishment of two new cities from scratch in the north and the south, each in advance for half a million inhabitants, and with state loans for the young couples who will buy there, the housing crisis will intensify and in a few years we will miss the current situation,” warned Ariel.

According to Yaron Spector, owner and CEO of Yaron Spector Real Estate Appraisal, the Bank’s decision to raise its interest rate could shift demand from buying to renting. “The high-interest rate will lead a significant portion of real estate buyers to look for alternatives, and push them into the rental market,” he said.

If true, this could lead to a steep rise in the already-high cost of renting in Israel. “Buyers will tell themselves that instead of paying a mortgage of 7,000 shekels a month and risking an additional price increase later, they prefer to pay the same amount in rent - something that will lead to an increase in demand for rentals and an increase in rental prices,” explained Spector.

“If they still prefer to purchase an apartment they’ll suffer a price increase of hundreds of shekels in their monthly mortgage repayments,” he concluded. “In that sense, the buyers are harmed no matter what their decision is - if they buy or if they rent.”



Tags Bank of Israel shekel economy house prices in israel israel housing prices housing prices housing in israel Bank
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by