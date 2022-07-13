OneLayer to protect 5G networks in two Israeli hospitals

The Israeli cybersecurity company OneLayer is set to secure the private 5G cellular networks of the Galilee Medical Center and the Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Poriya, the company announced on Tuesday.

The 5G networks will be based on Nokia equipment and installed by Cellcom with support from the Israel Innovation Authority.

“With the deployment of the private 5G network and OneLayer’s security platform, the hospital will be able to securely connect its devices without compromising speed, patient data or health security." Dany Zohar

Hospitals and businesses are building private cellular networks that employ LTE/5G infrastructure and require an entirely new security solution that can map connected devices from cellular protocols to the IP-based world. The project will among the first to utilize Edge Cloud Slicing, an architecture which relies on the public 5G environment for signaling while keeping the data flow local to the enterprise’s core, the company said.

Workers install 5G telecommunications equipment on a T-Mobile tower in Seabrook, Texas. May 6, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)

"Hospitals can keep their security standards"

Dany Zohar, Director of Infrastructure are the Israeli Ministry of Health explained that the deployment of the private 5G network and OneLayer’s security platform, the hospital will be able to securely connect its devices "without compromising speed, patient data or health security."

“The visibility and context based segmentation provided by OneLayer will properly enable the ability to connect different types of equipment on the same network - a basic requirement for hospitals as they become more andmore connected," Zohar continued.

Dave Mor, CEO and co-founder of OneLayer added: “Providing an enterprise-grade security approach is a crucial part of private cellular network deployment. The two main needs are visibility and segmentation. With OneLayer, enterprises and hospitals can keep their security standards even on their private cellular networks, ensuring all medical devices and machinery are protected.”

LEO GIOSUÈ contributed to this report.