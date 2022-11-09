Israel’s most active venture investor, OurCrowd, will host its 10th anniversary celebration at the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit on February 15, 2023, in Jerusalem, Israel. The Summit will coincide with OurCrowd’s total amount of investment commitments crossing the $2 billion mark.

“We are delighted to announce that OurCrowd has passed the landmark figure of $2 billion in commitments,” said OurCrowd founder & CEO Jon Medved. “Our investors play a vital role in providing the funds that enable smart entrepreneurs to address some of the world’s most urgent problems. As we celebrate our tenth anniversary, our focus is firmly on the future and bringing the latest technology to bear on the challenges we face in sustainability, healthcare, food security, alternative energy, alternative proteins and cybersecurity.”

In 2022 alone, more than $250 million dollars has been raised through OurCrowd, and over 116 investment rounds in startups and funds closed. Every year since its founding in 2013, online venture investing platform OurCrowd has consistently been awarded the title of Israel’s “most active investor” by Pitchbook, with over 60 recorded exits to date from 370 portfolio companies and an additional 410 companies held via partner funds. Among those exits are several stock market listings, including Beyond Meat, Lemonade, Innoviz and Hub Security.

Over 23,000 people from 183 countries registered to attend the previous Summit in 2020, and according to OurCrowd early registrations for the upcoming event are running at twice the rate of previous years. Innovation executives from multinational corporations already registered include Ford, Google, Intel, McKinsey, PepsiCo, IBM, Bosch, Huawei, Boeing, Sony, Siemens, KPMG and Porsche.

OurCrowd expects hundreds of visitors from the Gulf and North Africa, representing the largest ever delegation to Israel of investors, corporate executives, government representatives, and journalists from the broader Middle East, reflecting OurCrowd’s leadership in regional cooperation. OurCrowd was the first Israeli venture firm to open offices in the UAE, and the first licensed by the Abu Dhabi regulatory authorities.

“As Israel’s most active venture investor, with corporate partners around the world and strong connections to the Gulf, OurCrowd is uniquely positioned to bring the global startup ecosystem together in Jerusalem,” said Medved. “I’m proud that the Summit provides a gathering place to set the themes and tech trends for the coming year and to get business done.”