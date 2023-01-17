Electra Power company will provide discounted electricity to consumers

Electra Power, formerly Supergas, is entering the field of supplying electricity to homes, along with supplying domestic gas.

The electricity will be supplied at a discounted price starting at 5% of the current supplied price (53.42 Agoras per kWh before VAT) and will be sold through a customer service center.

The routes offered are (discounted throughout the day), in the first year at 5%, in the second year at 6%, and at 7% in the third year.

In the hi-tech route (discount between 23:00 and 17:00 the next day), in the first year 8%, in the second year 9%, and in the third year 10%. In the double route, a combined route for customers who need gas and electricity will be offered at a special rate.

Electra Power is controlled by Elco and managed by Chen Melamed.