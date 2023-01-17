The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Electra Power company will provide discounted electricity to consumers

The electricity will be supplied at a discounted price starting at 5% of the current supplied price and will be sold through a customer service center.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 16:53
Israel Electric Corporation (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel Electric Corporation
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Electra Power, formerly Supergas, is entering the field of supplying electricity to homes, along with supplying domestic gas.

The electricity will be supplied at a discounted price starting at 5% of the current supplied price (53.42 Agoras per kWh before VAT) and will be sold through a customer service center.

The routes offered are (discounted throughout the day), in the first year at 5%, in the second year at 6%, and at 7% in the third year.

In the hi-tech route (discount between 23:00 and 17:00 the next day), in the first year 8%, in the second year 9%, and in the third year 10%. In the double route, a combined route for customers who need gas and electricity will be offered at a special rate.

Electra Power is controlled by Elco and managed by Chen Melamed.



Tags business economy technology electricity gas
