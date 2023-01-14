Where will artificial intelligence take us in the future?

Jerusalem Report logo small (credit: JPOST STAFF)

The vast potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) struck me during a trip to Guangzhou, China before the outbreak of COVID-19. I was asked, as editor of The Jerusalem Report, to address a news conference of Chinese journalists in English. To my surprise, I noticed that my speech was being relayed by an AI app in real time on a screen behind me – with subtitles in Chinese.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines Artificial Intelligence, which was established as an academic discipline in 1956, as “the theory and development of computer systems able to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.”

Israel and the world made great strides in the field of AI in 2022, which inspired us to make it the theme of this issue of The Jerusalem Report. AI apps, Wikipedia notes, include advanced web search engines (such as Google); recommendation systems (used by YouTube, Amazon and Netflix); understanding human speech (such as Siri); self-driving cars; automated decision-making; and strategic game systems (such as chess).