How much produce can NIS 100 buy in east Jerusalem? TikTok has answer

Despite a high cost of living and fears of rising food prices throughout Israel, this TikTok seems to show that NIS 100 can buy quite a lot in east Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 19:37
FRESH PRODUCE is stacked in a store in Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda market (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
FRESH PRODUCE is stacked in a store in Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda market
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

How much fruit and vegetables can you buy for NIS 100 in east Jerusalem? A lot more than you can buy in the rest of the city, TikTok video shows.

Created by user Moayad Taha, the video starts off at the entrance to an east Jerusalem market with a man holding NIS 100 bill. 

He then turns around and grabs a full bag of what appears to be garlic before continuing onward and taking full bags of tomatoes, cucumbers and eggplants.

The man then grabs a cauliflower before moving on to grab full bags of avocados and oranges. After that, he continues to the other sections and grabs bags of pomelos, onions and finally, lemons. 

@moayadtaha1 شو بتعمل 100 شيكل عند الحاج فرج مع العرض #foryoupage #fypシ #voiceeffects #الحاج_فرج #ابو_مندل #ابو_مندل #صورباهر ♬ الصوت الأصلي - Moayad Taha

How can you buy so much for just NIS 100?

Many viewers were shocked at the incredible deal Taha was seemingly able to achieve. The comments were filled with viewers shocked at how cheap these products were, compared to how much they normally cost.

Illustration photo of the new 100 Israeli Shekel bill. December 31, 2017. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90) Illustration photo of the new 100 Israeli Shekel bill. December 31, 2017. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

This is an especially hot topic in Israel considering the buzz surrounding the high cost of living and rising food prices.

However, the question most people asked was where this store was located – according to Taha, the location is in Ras el-Amud in east Jerusalem. In fact, Taha has uploaded several videos about this particular market.

One commenter evidently has visited the store before, praising the prices and discussing what they have purchased from them in the past.

But why is food so much cheaper in Ras el-Amud in east Jerusalem compared to other parts of Israel?

Well, it isn't entirely unprecedented.

In the past, Israeli supermarkets have been known to have lower prices for certain demographics, such as when Shufersal was revealed to have secret discounts for haredim.

Among traditional supermarket chains, Rami Levy has the cheapest produce prices, but among smaller stores like this, the prices can vary.



