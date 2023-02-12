The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Israel delays bill to freeze mortgage rates for first-time buyers

Gafni and Smotrich said they would meet with the banking regulator, which is part of the central bank, to come up with a solution for mortgage holders.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 15:20
Real estate market (photo credit: Courtesy)
Real estate market
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Israel will delay passing a new law that would freeze mortgage rates for first-time home buyers, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Sunday, as the proposed legislation faces opposition from the country's central bank.

Smotrich and the head of the parliament's finance committee, Moshe Gafni, said in a joint statement they would hold off for a week to allow a "professional discussion" to find a solution for households whose monthly mortgage repayments have jumped in line with steep interest rates hikes over the past year.

Gafni and Smotrich said they would meet with the banking regulator, which is part of the central bank, to come up with a solution for mortgage holders.

In a bid to curb inflation that has topped 5%, the Bank of Israel raised its benchmark rate from 0.1% last April to 3.75% currently, exacerbating already high living costs for mortgage holders. The benchmark interest rate is expected to soon reach at least 4%.

Gafni for months has promoted a bill to protect some mortgage holders from higher rates to help ease the financial burden.

MK Moshe Gafni speaking during a session at the Knesset (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) MK Moshe Gafni speaking during a session at the Knesset (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Last week, he said he planned to bring the bill to the government's ministerial legislation committee on Sunday. It needs to be cleared by the committee before it can be debated in parliament.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron has criticised the plan, saying it would backfire without lowering costs while hurting Israel's free market credentials.



Tags Bank of Israel moshe gafni israel housing prices housing prices Bezalel Smotrich housing in israel Mortgage
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by