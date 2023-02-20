The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Heads of Israel's banks join call to support president's initiative

The bankers fear a wave of withdrawals and the negative effect a unilateral activation of the judicial reforms will have on the economy and on Israel's international standing.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 16:58
Bank Leumi (photo credit: REUTERS)
Bank Leumi
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Chairs and CEOs of Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi, Mizrahi Tefahot, Discount and the First International Bank of Israel issued a joint statement last week supporting the call for dialogue on the judicial reform initiatives that the new government has proposed – a call that was issued by President Isaac Herzog.

They stated that they support Herzog's initiative and that changes in the justice system should only be through dialogue and broad agreements in order to preserve the unity of the citizens and ensure the preservation of a Jewish and democratic Israel and the country's economic prosperity.

Those who issued this joint statement were: Hanan Friedman, CEO, and Samer Haj-Yehia, chair, Bank Leumi; Dov Kotler, CEO, and Ruben Krupik, chair, Bank Hapoalim; Uri Levin, CEO, and Shaul Kobrinsky, chair, Discount; Moshe Lari, CEO, and Moshe Vidman, chair, Mizrahi Tefahot; and Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO, and Ron Levkovich, chair, First International Bank of Israel.

Why are the banks afraid?

This is the first time a joint initiative has come from the five major banks including Leumi, which until now avoided cooperating with competing banks. 

The bankers fear a wave of withdrawals and the negative effect a unilateral activation of the judicial reforms will have on the economy and on Israel's international standing.

Bank Discount CEO Uri Levin is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Bank Discount CEO Uri Levin is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)


Tags Bank Hapoalim Bank Leumi Bank of Israel isaac herzog economy israeli politics Discount Bank Israel Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Judicial Reform
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by