The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Israel's credit rating remains unchanged - S&P

The report by S&P contrasts to statements made by the IMF and Moody's when they said that Israel faces economic risks because of the judicial reforms.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2023 01:55

Updated: MAY 13, 2023 01:58
he S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
he S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

The credit rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) stated on Friday that Israel's credit rating remains unchanged, according to multiple reports, affirming Israel's "Aa-/A-1+" rating. 

The announcement by S&P came about a month after the rating agency Moody's announced a downgrade of Israel's credit outlook to 'stable,' instead of 'positive.'

As for economic growth, from an increase of 2%, according to S&P, it is now estimated that the Israeli economy will grow by only 1.5% in the coming year. However, S&P predicted that starting next year, the Israeli economy will stabilize, and return to the pace they expected before - with a 3.5% increase per year, Mako reported. However, this is merely based on a decrease in the political volatility in Israel and the country's improvement in the global economy.

In the S&P assessment, the agency warned that the current political situation, which is characterized by uncertainty and polarization among the people, may hurt the Israeli economy.

Economists' predictions

The Mako report also stated that the Israeli government was afraid that the agency would lower Israel's rating similar to what Moody's had done. However, economists predicted that "tensions will expire and that the parties involved will reach some sort of agreement."

Signage is seen outside the Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US, November 12, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)Signage is seen outside the Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US, November 12, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)

Economists also expect "average inflation of 3.8% in 2023, slowing from a rate of 4.4% in 2022."

The International Monetary Fund earlier this week flagged Israel's proposed judiciary reforms as a significant downside risk to the economy, with consequences that include the tightening of financial conditions and hindering investment, consumption and long-term growth.

Yanon Shalom Yitach/Walla and Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags finance israeli economy economics credit
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by