Lapid: Moody's downgrade is 'proof' Netanyahu's gov't endangers Israelis

Lapid's comments came after the rating agency Moody's announced a downgrade of Israel's credit outlook to 'stable,' instead of 'positive.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 15, 2023 10:43
Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid is seen gesturing at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on March 20, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid is seen gesturing at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on March 20, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid head MK Yair Lapid heavily criticized the Israeli government after the credit rating agency Moody's announced a downgrade of Israel's credit outlook from 'positive' to 'stable' on Friday.

"The announcement by the credit rating agency Moody's is proof that the regime coup endangers the livelihood of every Israeli citizen. The lies and attempts to blame others won't help in this case. The facts are clear: the government led by me handed them a strong and prosperous economy and under the watch of Netanyahu and Smotrich everything is falling apart," Lapid wrote on Twitter.

"They should announce that they are stopping the legislative madness and are going to take care of the economy and the livelihood of the country's citizens," Lapid added.

Moody's downgrade on Friday

Global rating agency Moody's on Friday affirmed Israel's sovereign credit rating at "A1" but downgraded the outlook on the Israeli government's credit ratings to "stable" instead of "positive."

Signage is seen outside the Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US, November 12, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)Signage is seen outside the Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US, November 12, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)

Regarding the decision to downgrade the outlook, Moody's wrote that "the change of outlook to stable from positive reflects a deterioration of Israel's governance, as illustrated by the recent events around the government's proposal for overhauling the country's judiciary... The manner in which the government has attempted to implement a wide-ranging reform without seeking broad consensus points to a weakening of institutional strength and policy predictability. As a result, the risks on Israel's rating are now balanced, leading to a stable outlook."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog spoke to officials at Moody’s before the announcement in an attempt to stop the downgrade but to no avail.

In March, rating company Fitch reaffirmed Israel’s A+ credit rating, stating the rating balances a “diversified, resilient and high value-added economy and strong external finances” against a “high government debt-to-GDP ratio, elevated security risks and a record of unstable governments.”

However, Fitch also warned that the judicial reform proposed by the government “could have a negative impact on Israel’s credit profile.”



