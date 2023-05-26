The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Bank of Israel Governor: 'Coalition funds will not encourage Haredim to work'

Prof. Amir Yaron also discusses the banks' response to interest rates, bank profits, and the housing crisis.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: MAY 26, 2023 02:45
Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron speaks during a press conference at the Bank of Israel offices in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron speaks during a press conference at the Bank of Israel offices in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Governor of the Bank of Israel Professor Amir Yaron doesn't believe that coalition spending in the Haredi sector will lead to an increase in employment in an interview with Maariv.

"For every Haredi child it is important to have the ability to choose, equality, and the option to go to work," he said. "The demographics increase the weight of Haredi society on the economy. The coalition funds in the current budget do not meet this principle [of increasing employment], and do not encourage Haredim to go to work."

The governor stated that he had already identified this problem in 2019. At the time, he called for an increase in Haredi working rates but had already determined that without a change in demography, a tax increase of 16% would be necessary.

Prof. Yaron also addressed the controversy surrounding attempts to increase the municipal tax fund, and had this to say on the topic: "The main idea of the fund was to have strong authorities, where taxes for businesses are high and property tax costs for citizens are low." 

He added that "the fund is designed to change the relationship between property taxes for businesses and households. It is a correct idea, but the proposed mechanism is not good and will be fraught with distortions." He continued by explaining that some authorities will receive a lot of funding based on their starting point in 2018 and that the fund will not help solve the housing crisis. 

Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron arrives to a cabinet meeting on the state budget, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on February 23, 2023. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/FLASH90) Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron arrives to a cabinet meeting on the state budget, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on February 23, 2023. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/FLASH90)

Interest rate hike justified 

The governor defended raising the interest rate to 4.75% on Monday, saying: that "without the decisive steps to raise the interest rate, inflation in Israel would have become double digits. The public would have lost faith in the shekel, and people would have gone back to writing contracts in dollars." Some factors leading to its rise were professional and others were linked to increased travel abroad. 

He has refused to rule out further rate hikes, saying: "If there are no surprises or further devaluation in the exchange rate - the current interest rate environment reflects a sufficient restraint of prices," clarifying that "if we have to, we will continue to raise it."

Prof. Yaron has also refused to allow politicians' attacks to influence his decisions.

"I ignore the background noise and the politicians' threats. There are no free meals in lowering inflation, even though we are trying to ensure that the damage is minimal."

The governor confirmed that bank profits were expected to rise due to the interest rate hike, but that he hoped that banks would be attentive to their customers' needs and return some of the profit in the form of increased interest on current accounts.

Regarding house prices, the governor said that there were already signs that developers were adapting to the lower price of land and increasing construction projects. Consequently, he hopes that this will translate into lower house prices for consumers and eventually leading to a drop in rental costs too.

He also said that he expected the housing minister to convene a meeting of the housing cabinet and tackle house prices as one of the main contributors to the cost of living crisis, adding that the "prices must be the government's top priority".



Tags Israel Bank of Israel bank of israel governor economy housing prices
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by