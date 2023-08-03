The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Citi trims Israel's growth estimates in shadow of judicial reform

Proposed reform have deepened divides in society, bruised the economy through a weaker shekel and a steep drop in high-tech investment.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 16:07

Updated: AUGUST 3, 2023 16:53
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds last Sunday’s cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, as Justice Minister Yariv Levin looks on. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds last Sunday’s cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, as Justice Minister Yariv Levin looks on.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Citi on Thursday trimmed its 2023 and 2024 growth estimates for Israel's economy, citing lower investment stemming from the government's planned judicial reform while saying GDP and credit ratings would also suffer in the medium term.

Economist Michel Nies at the bank reduced his growth forecast this year to 3.1% from 3.3% and in 2024 to 2.8% from 3.3%. He also sees 3.2% growth in 2025.

"The immediate (short-term) impact on GDP is likely muted, though the capacity of production not created might well be felt further down the line. We don’t think personal consumption will be too significantly affected either as income growth remains robust," Nies wrote in a report.

The Bank of Israel estimates economic growth of 3% this year and next. S&P ratings agency believes growth will slow to 1.5% in 2023 from 6.5% in 2022.

Financial hardship predicted by proposed judiciary changes

The judicial changes to limit the Supreme Court's powers pursued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government have sparked an unprecedented crisis in Israel.

View of Bank of Israel main offices in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) View of Bank of Israel main offices in Jerusalem, on January 2, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The moves have deepened divides in society, bruised the economy through a weaker shekel and a steep drop in high-tech investment, and drawn concern from Western allies.

Netanyahu's coalition says they are needed to curb an over-interventionist Supreme Court. Critics see the Supreme Court as a crucial last check on an executive working in lock-step with the legislature in a country that has no formal constitution.

Nies cut his estimate of Israel's potential growth for beyond 2025 to 3.4% from 4%, saying the impact of government policies - including dealing with demographic changes - will weigh more on medium-term prospects than during the next few years.

"It is not only the judicial reform legislation that might have a significant impact on potential growth in Israel, but a range of other governmental decisions as well such as budget allocations, education policy etc. These decisions will affect many aspects of the country and its economy and, by extension, most asset classes," he said.

He said policy changes could see growth estimates being revised in either direction, but as of now, "it is not hard to imagine further downside to potential GDP growth."



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by