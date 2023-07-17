In a recent development that has sent shockwaves through Israeli business and political spheres, Harel Wiesel, owner of the store FOX, revealed on Sunday evening that he had been threatened by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich not to join the protest against judicial reform, according to a report by Kan.

Wiesel made this claim during an evening business forum held in Tel Aviv, stating that Arnon Bar-David, Chairman of the Histadrut, had relayed the threat to him. The allegations have ignited a heated debate about the integrity of the country's business and political landscape.

According to Wiesel, during his ongoing communication with Bar-David, the Histadrut chairman expressed concerns about the implications of joining the protest.

Allegedly, Bar-David cited an agreement with Smotrich regarding 600,000 employees and mentioned receiving threats that any dissenting remarks would lead to the agreement's dissolution.

Arnon Ben Dor, Chairman of the Histadrut, speaks at a press conference attended by heads from the Israeli commerce sector attend a press conference at the Histadrut Union in Tel Aviv on March 27, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

These claims, if true, highlight the potential interference in free expression and raise questions about the power dynamics at play.

In response to the revelations, Bar-David swiftly denied the allegations, stating that he has not engaged in any conversations with Wiesel since March.

He firmly asserted that he has not been subjected to any form of threats or extortion. Emphasizing his dedication to the wellbeing of workers in Israel, Bar-David dismissed the leaked information as a collection of baseless rumors. He stressed the need for responsible actions to navigate the sensitive period the nation is currently experiencing.

The news of the alleged threats and extortion attempts comes as the Histadrut, Israel's largest trade union organization, grapples with internal and external challenges.

The organization plays a vital role in representing the interests of workers and negotiating employment agreements.

As the country faces contentious debates over judicial reform and the narrowing of reasonable cause, tensions have been running high within the Histadrut and the wider business community.

During the evening business forum attended by influential figures such as Dana Azrieli, Liora Ofer, Marcus Nacht and Eitan Bar-Ze'ev, concerns were raised about the potential impact of the protest on the Israeli economy.

Participants debated the appropriate response to crossing what they deemed a "red line" in terms of legislation and its effects on reasonable cause.

While differing opinions emerged, with some advocating for negotiations and others expressing reluctance to shut down the economy at present, the unity among business leaders to address the challenges ahead was evident.

As the allegations continue to reverberate throughout the business and political realms, the situation remains fluid.

Bar-David and the Treasury are expected to sign the second phase of a wage agreement on Monday, which is anticipated to release additional funds.

Meanwhile, stakeholders and observers closely watch the developments to ascertain the veracity of the claims and assess their potential impact on Israeli society and the economy.

"After the suspension of legislation, the forum calls on the heads of all parties in the Knesset - both the coalition and the opposition - to immediately return to negotiations," the forum stated. "As long as the leaders from all political sides do not act as required by the urgency of the situation before it becomes irreversible, the forum will take decisive action through the legal means as its disposal to return the politicians to the negotiating table."