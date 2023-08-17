Bank Leumi to launch app with services in English

Bank Leumi's app will be accessible in English as well as Hebrew starting next week.

At the beginning of next week, a new version of the app will be available in the app store and will allow Bank Leumi customers to change the language settings in their app from Hebrew to English. This will make it the first bank in Israel to make its app accessible to customers who are not Hebrew speakers.

Leumi customers will be able to get thorough information on their accounts and perform a variety of actions in English including getting a general update on the account, credit card charges, and currencies as well transferring money and currency and ordering new credit cards.

In the future, more abilities and services in English are expected to be made available.

The English app is another step in the bank system revolution led by Bank Leumi. The app joins other unique services that were launched in the last year like "Banker on Zoom" which enables the bank's customers to get service from their personal bankers through a Zoom meeting; longer customer service hours by phone, from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; a commitment to solve customers' problems within one day at most; the "D-G Unit" - a customer service team that answers directly to the bank's director-general; and more.

Israelis walk past a branch of Bank Leumi in Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/GIL COHEN MAGEN)

The bank is also launching a website for business customers

At the same time, the bank is in the process of building a new website for business customers which will also have an English version. The new website offers an innovative user experience to enable its customers to perform the most abilities compared to other banks.