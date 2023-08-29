The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

11 NGOs urge Stripe to end donation services to terror-linked US charity

The Alliance for Global Justice is the fiscal sponsor for a group called Samidoun, which has been widely recognized as a proxy front of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

By URIEL PEIZER
Published: AUGUST 29, 2023 19:26
MEMBERS OF the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) aim their weapons at an effigy depicting US President Donald Trump as they ride a truck during a protest in Gaza City. (photo credit: REUTERS)
MEMBERS OF the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) aim their weapons at an effigy depicting US President Donald Trump as they ride a truck during a protest in Gaza City.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

An alliance of 11 NGOs from the US, Canada, Europe, and Israel is urging American platform Stripe to terminate its donation services to the Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ), a US-based organization.

AfGJ is the fiscal sponsor for a group called Samidoun, which has been widely recognized as a proxy front of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a designated terrorist organization in the US, Canada, the European Union, and Israel.

The alliance’s letter to Stripe states that relevant federal agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), have been informed that Stripe is now processing payments that may be directly funding foreign terrorist organizations.

How funds through Stripe may end up in the hands of terrorists

The alliance explained that “donations made to Samidoun through AfGJ’s platform have provided support to designated terrorist organizations and specific terrorist activities throughout the world. Therefore, as Samidoun’s fiscal sponsor, AfGJ appears to be providing material support to terrorism in violation of federal laws and in violation of the criminal and civil provisions of the United States Anti-Terrorism Act.”

Samidoun’s connections to terrorism are well documented, and the alliance provides several examples of these connections:

A Samidoun stand with Palestinian flags is seen in Rotterdam, Netherlands on March 28, 2023 (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) A Samidoun stand with Palestinian flags is seen in Rotterdam, Netherlands on March 28, 2023 (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
  • Much of Samidoun’s leadership overlaps with members of the PFLP, with a number of Samidoun leaders being senior members of the PFLP.
  • Khaled Barakat, Samidoun’s co-founder, has been explicitly referred to as a “PFLP leader” by the PFLP itself and has admitted to being a PFLP member on video.
  • Mohammad Khatib, Samidoun coordinator in Europe, has been referred to by Palestinian media as a PFLP member.
  • Mustapha Awad, Samidoun’s European representative, was imprisoned in Israel after he was sent by the PFLP to Lebanon, where he underwent military training by Hezbollah.
  • Samidoun runs campaigns that support and/or glorify convicted terrorists and endorse violence, such as calling to free PFLP Secretary-General Ahmed Sa’adat from Israeli prison. In April 2023, Samidoun protesters chanted “death to Jews” on the streets of Berlin.
  • In 2021, Samidoun itself was designated as a terrorist organization by Israel.

Stripe has failed to respond to an earlier letter sent by the Zachor Legal Institute on July 17, 2023, which described in length Samidoun’s clear connection to terrorism.

Unlike Stripe, upon learning of AfGJ’s relationship with Samidoun and their clear connection to terrorism, other US companies have terminated their service agreements. These include MasterCard, Visa, American Express, PayPal, Donorbox, Plaid, Discover, and most recently Salsa Labs.

Zachor Legal Institute president Marc Greendorfer said that “in light of the clear and detailed evidence presented to Stripe, it is obvious that their apparent inaction is not consistent with their legal and ethical obligations. We welcome any questions they have about our work.”

Robert Garson, president of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists (AAJLJ), said that “since 9/11 financial institutions in the West have been committed to stopping the flow of funds to terrorist organizations. We call upon Stripe to turn off the spigot to the AfGJ which sponsors those committed to killing Israeli civilians.”



Related Tags
NGO
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by