Group loses fundraising platform for alleged ties to blacklisted pro-Palestinian NGO

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 03:51
Palestinian Flag (photo credit: Courtesy)
Palestinian Flag
(photo credit: Courtesy)

United States-based non-governmental organization the Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ) announced on Tuesday that its fundraising platform cut ties with the organization due to its sponsorship of Samidoun, which was designated a terrorist group by Israel because of its alleged ties to the US-designated terrorist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

“We do not raise money nor do we give any material support to terrorist groups in Palestine or elsewhere – and we have the evidence to back this up.”

Alliance for Global Justice

AfGJ wrote on its website that it "cannot accept credit donations – and neither can the 140 organizations that rely on us to provide them with fiscal sponsorship."

"We do not support terrorism," the NGO said. "We do not raise money nor do we give any material support to terrorist groups in Palestine or elsewhere – and we have the evidence to back this up. We do work for a just peace and an end to the real terrorism of warfare, sanctions, imperialism, global capitalism, and white supremacy."

AfGJ attributed the platform's decision to an article in the right-wing newspaper the Washington Examiner that alleged that the NGO "fundraised for Collectif Palestine Vaincra, a French partner of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine."

"For years, we documented Western money going to NGOs affiliated with terror, incitement, and hatred," NGO Monitor spokesperson Itai Reuveni told the Washington Examiner. "It seems that Alliance for Global Justice didn't do a proper due diligence check before spreading the money outside of the US."

Tweet accused Israel of ‘apartheid’

In 2021, AfGJ referred to Israel as an "apartheid state," alleging that the US continues "funneling money" to it.



