Highest demand in history: Israel raised $8 billion abroad

The issuance of US bonds and the high demand total $38 billion. Smotrich: "A vote of confidence from investors in the Israeli economy."

By MATAN WASSERMAN
Yahli Rotenberg (photo credit: Yonatan Zindel/Flash90)
Finance Ministry Director-General Yali Rothenberg completed a public issuance of US bonds in the international markets totaling $8 billion. This came as a reaction to the high demand for Israel's US bond issuance. 

In the issuance, demands reached approximately $38 billion, the highest in Israel's history. Three new bonds were issued for terms of 5 years, 10 years, and 30 years. Approximately 400 investors from around 36 countries participated in the issuance.

Signs of hope for the Israeli economy

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented on the rise by stating "The high demand is a sign of the strength of the Israeli economy, and represents a vote of confidence from investors in the market and in our economic policy."



