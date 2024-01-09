Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia makes first 2024 issuance of USD int'l bonds worth $12 bln

By REUTERS

Saudi Arabia National Debt Management Centre completed the first issuance of USD international bonds in 2024, worth $12 billion, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The $12 billion was via a triple tranche bond offering.

The value of the first tranche was $3.25 billion for a 6-year bond maturing in 2030. The second tranche totaled $4 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2034, while the third totaled $4.75 billion for a 30-year bond maturing in 2054.

The debt center said the total issuance was oversubscribed 2.5 times, reaching around $30 billion.

Taiwan alert says Chinese satellite flies over south Taiwan airspace
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 10:03 AM
Hostile aircraft intrusion, rocket sirens sound in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 09:45 AM
Pres. Herzog to Blinken: ICJ genocide claim 'atrocious and preposterous'
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 09:39 AM
South Korea parliament passes bill to ban dog meat trade
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 08:24 AM
Guatemala gov't issues statement rejecting South Africa's genocide claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 04:44 AM
Man arrested after car crashes into the White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 03:07 AM
Three terrorists killed in Tulkarm, West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2024 02:16 AM
Texas explosion likely caused by gas leak injures 21
By REUTERS
01/09/2024 12:40 AM
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Kepulauan Talaud
By REUTERS
01/08/2024 11:09 PM
Blinken says Houthi attacks on shipping in Red Sea have to stop
By REUTERS
01/08/2024 08:47 PM
IDF kills three terrorists during operation near Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2024 08:43 PM
Chikli resigns from Social Equality Ministry to 'save public money'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2024 08:28 PM
Saudi crown prince stresses importance of stopping military operations
By REUTERS
01/08/2024 08:08 PM
IDF kills Hamas rocket chief in Syria
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
01/08/2024 07:40 PM
Hamas claims they thwarted IDF attempt to rescue hostage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2024 07:24 PM