Saudi Arabia makes first 2024 issuance of USD int'l bonds worth $12 bln

Saudi Arabia National Debt Management Centre completed the first issuance of USD international bonds in 2024, worth $12 billion, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The $12 billion was via a triple tranche bond offering.

The value of the first tranche was $3.25 billion for a 6-year bond maturing in 2030. The second tranche totaled $4 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2034, while the third totaled $4.75 billion for a 30-year bond maturing in 2054.

The debt center said the total issuance was oversubscribed 2.5 times, reaching around $30 billion.