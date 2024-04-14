After Iran attack: Calm opening for Israeli markets

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange opened slightly high Sunday morning before falling modestly in what is a largely calm opening following the huge Iranian attack on Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hundreds of drones and missiles were launched at Israel from Iran and its proxies after Iran accused Israel of an airstrike on Damascus that killed an IRGC commander. Israeli defense systems as well as Jordanian, UK, US, and French systems were hugely successful at repelling the attack.

In spite of the massive attack, Israeli indices seemed largely stable on Sunday. Early Sunday afternoon, the TA-35, the stock market index that tracks 35 large companies listed on the Israeli stock exchange, was down around 0.67%, and the TA-125, which tracks 125 large companies, was down around 0.6%.

Cryptocurrencies drop, defense firms rise after Iranian attack on Israel

Defense companies did well Sunday, with Elbit Systems up around 4%, and defense company Aryt Industries up around 3% Sunday afternoon. Aerial intelligence company Aerodrome Group was up nearly 6% Sunday afternoon.

With tensions high and rumors rampant in the days-long lead-up to the Iranian attack on Israel Sunday, investors likely anticipated an Iranian attack, meaning it may have already been "accounted for" in their actions, possibly leading to the calm market opening. Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies dropped Saturday night, with Bitcoin falling from around USD 67,000 to just over USD 61,000 before rebounding. The drop follows a drop on Friday, and Israeli Calcalist speculated that this drop could be because of the lead-up to the Iranian attack. Bitcoin dropped again around 3 a.m., falling to around USD 62,000 before rebounding again.

The cause of the crypto drop is not obvious. However, crypto prices did start to recover from the late-night drop after the X account associated with Iran's permanent mission to the UN tweeted that the attack was over, CoinDesk reported.