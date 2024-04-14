Israel shoots down nearly all Iranian projectiles, Hamas rejects hostage deal

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin looks on during a joint press conference with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at Israel's Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel December 18, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)

US forces remain postured to provide further support for Israel's defense and enhance regional stability, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement late Saturday night.

At the direction of President Biden, Austin said US forces intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

Austin said he is grateful for the professionalism and skill of the US troops who took part in Saturday's actions and who will continue to stand guard to prevent further conflict or escalation.