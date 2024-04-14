Israel shoots down nearly all Iranian projectiles, Hamas rejects hostage deal
Bedouin girl seriously wounded in Iranian attack • Minor damage at army base
US will not hesitate to protect its forces and support Israel, Pentagon says
At the direction of President Biden, Austin said US forces intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.
US forces remain postured to provide further support for Israel's defense and enhance regional stability, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement late Saturday night.
Austin said he is grateful for the professionalism and skill of the US troops who took part in Saturday's actions and who will continue to stand guard to prevent further conflict or escalation.
Israel Airports Authority announces reopening of Israeli airspace
The Israel Airports Authority announced on Sunday morning that as of 7:30 a.m., Israeli airspace had reopened.
Hagari: '99% of Iranian aerial threats were shot down'
Hagari added that zero of the close to 200 drones and zero of the 30 cruise missiles got through to Israeli territory at all.
At 7:15 a.m. IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari said that 99% of the aerial threats were shot down, which he said was a strategic achievement.
Mossad: Hamas rejected hostage deal outline, Sinwar uninterested in deal
Hamas "continues to exploit tensions with Iran and seeks... escalation in the region," the PMO stated.
Hamas has rejected the hostage deal outline presented to it by the mediators of the negotiations, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday morning on behalf of the Mossad.
The update comes more than a week after the meeting of the relevant parties in Cairo.
US tells employees in Israel to 'shelter in place until further notice'
Following the Iranian attack on Israel, the US embassy in Jerusalem has told its employees across the country to take shelter pending further instructions.
"In response to security incidents and without advance notice, the US Embassy may further restrict or prohibit US government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel (including the Old City of Jerusalem) and the West Bank," the statement added.Go to the full article >>
IDF jets strike military structures in southern Lebanon belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan forces
Israel Air Force jets targeted military structures belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan forces in the Jbaa area in southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday.
The IDF further added that on Saturday night, jets had struck Hezbollah military structures in the Khiam and Kfarkela areas of southern Lebanon.
Gallant: 'All of the world tonight saw what Iran is'
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, at around 7:00 a.m., said, "All of the world tonight saw what Iran is. The preventing of the attack was impressive and led to very minimal impacts. We are on guard and ready for every scenario."
"Together with US and other allies' partnership we succeeded in keeping a small impact in the territory of the State of Israel, an impressive accomplishment in which the IDF excelled."
Gallant noted that the attack came from 1,500 kilometers away, including attempts to use all of Iran's proxies against Israel.
An Iranian cyber group claims: 'We breached the radars in Israel'
Handala is known for targeting Israeli interests. In the past, it has conducted cyber attacks on government and private sector websites.
An Iranian cyber group named Handala claims to have breached Israel's radar systems and sent hundreds of thousands of threatening text messages to Israeli citizens.
The group alleged it infiltrated the radar systems and dispatched 500,000 text messages to Israeli citizens. "You have only a few hours to fix the systems," the message warned.
Iran warns US not to respond, says next attack on Israel will be more severe
"Biden has been clear: The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran,' US National Security Council spokeswoman stated.
Iran warned the United States not to respond to its attack on Israel, as the confrontation between the two-arch foes spilled over into the region and US President Joe Biden held consultations in Washington.
This “is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US MUST STAY AWAY!” Iran’s mission to the UN in New York stated in a post on X early Sunday morning.
Biden: US won't participate in, support offensive operations against Iran
Biden and Netanyahu spoke for about half an hour over the phone overnight.
President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States would neither participate in nor support offensive actions against Iran, an Israeli official told Axios on Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, Biden is set to convene the other G7 leaders on Sunday to coordinate a "united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack," according to a statement from the White House on Saturday night.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
133 hostages remain in Gaza
37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says