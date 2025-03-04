Israel's gender-wage gap worse than developed world and growing, Shoresh Institution says

Israel's gender-wage gap is greater than the gender-wage gaps in 35 of the 38 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, according to a review by Professor Dan Ben-David and Professor Ayal Kimhi.

"While gender-wage gaps are closing in developed countries, the gaps in Israel are some of the highest in the developed world, and bigger than what they were a decade and a half ago," said Ben-David, President and founder of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research.

The median monthly income of women in Israel between 2021 and 2023 was just 76.9% of that of men, according to the review.

The authors stressed that in six OECD countries, women made over 95% of men's monthly median wage, highlighting that in Belgium, women's median monthly wage is 98.9% of men's.

They also highlighted that while the average gender wage gap of OECD countries is closing with time, Israel's gender wage gap has grown over the last 15 years. Women's wages as percent of men's wages in OECD. (credit: DAN BEN-DAVID, EYAL KIMHI, SHORESH INSTITUTION)

Israel's gender-wage gaps grew significantly as women had children and took on more household responsibilities, and their wages decreased, according to Ben-David and Kimhi.

This is especially true for women in the Arab sector, they highlighted.

Jewish Israeli men wages increasing

Alongside the decrease in women's wages after they have children, men's wages increased after they had children - especially among Jewish Israeli men. This impacts the couple's career decision-making.

Overall, as a woman had more children, her salary decreased, according to the institution's data. Advertisement