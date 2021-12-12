The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Klil launches new showroom in Kiryat Ata

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 21:57
FROM LEFT: Klil CEO Fredy Aboukrat, Klil Chairman Tzuri Daboosh and Eli Gaz, Klil's oldest employee, celebrate the anniversary. (photo credit: MORAG BITAN)
Aluminum window and door-designer Klil has recently launched a new showroom in the Redesign complex in Kiryat Ata with an investment of NIS 1.8 million.
The 190 sq.m. complex was designed by architects Baranowitz & Goldberg in a concept that focuses on light being a leading element.
The hall presents a wide range of window systems in the newest and most advanced models in design styles such as: Bauhaus, Slim and Klil’s original Belgian design.
This is Klil’s third showroom. The others are in Netanya and Rishon Lezion.
Klil Chairman Tzuri Daboosh said, “Opening the new showroom is another step in the implementation of our strategy, which started with Klil establishing a new shutter boxes factory with an investment of NIS 20 million and the establishment of the 15-dunam [3.7-acre] butterfly park adjacent to the factory with an investment of three million shekels.”
A SCENE from Klil’s new commercial (credit: Courtesy)A SCENE from Klil’s new commercial (credit: Courtesy)
Freddy Aboukaret, Klil’s CEO, noted that he is excited to launch the Redesign complex, designed to provide a display experience that will inspire visitors who are planning their home, which will then express Klil’s new spirit.


