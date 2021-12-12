Catering to the residential needs of the religiously observant

Protea which develops and administers senior living residences is building a new senior living establishment designated for the needs of the National Religious community. The residence is situated in Elkana, which is heavily populated by the National Religious.

The location of Protea in Elkana is a major selling point. Besides being situated in a religious area, there is easy access to other towns and cities in central Israel with large National Religious populations, such as Petah Tikva, Givat Shmuel, Ra’anana, Netanya, Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Indeed, the moment Protea started building the new facility, they received inquiries from potential residents from these cities. By retiring in Protea Elkana, they would be living near family and friends.

When completed, the facility will offer a senior living residence adapted to the religiously oriented way of life.

It will also include assisted living and nursing facilities.

Protea senior living facility in Elkana. (credit: Courtesy Protea)

The need for a religiously oriented senior living residence

Yehoshua Shponder, the proprietor of Protea, explains the philosophy behind the decision to build the new senior living residence in Elkana.

“We identified the need for such a residence for people of a National Religious orientation since there is no senior living establishment designated for them. We are building the residence in Elkana because it is an area where the population is predominantly National Religious. This means that the whole area is dedicated to a religious atmosphere. In addition, many of the potential residents will be close to their families. What’s more, they will be in the midst of a warm and supportive religious environment.”

Creating a senior living residence where National Religious seniors can maintain their way of life, which includes ritual as well as kosher meals, is challenging and has never been tried before.

That is the reason that Protea in Elkana is being built, and it is the first of its kind.

Over the past 50 years, life expectancy has increased rapidly and since people are living longer, the number of seniors has increased rapidly and so has the demand for Senior Living residences which is the most popular residential option for seniors.

In this environment, seniors can lead a totally independent lifestyle, where the residents live in apartments equipped with kitchens and bathrooms. Some have terraces or private gardens as well. It also creates a social environment in which the residents can enjoy the company of their peers and this includes the National Religious.

Protea in Elkana

Protea in Elkana the only senior living residence designated for the national religious seniors will have 250 residential units of various sizes, ranging from 60 square meters to 130 sq. mt., all equipped with bathrooms and ritual kitchens with double sinks, etc. Residents who so require will also be able to have a caregiver live with them.

The whole complex will have the necessary technology to enable the residents to observe Shabbat and Jewish holidays with relative ease. Protea in Elkana will also have luxurious public areas such as a large expansive synagogue, restaurant and dining room, a large lobby, lounges, and a fully equipped gym with a large indoor swimming pool, and special craft workshops as well as lectures, concerts and movies. be special halls for arts and crafts classes, lectures, movies and concerts.

A holy and holistic way of life

Yechiel Nisenholz, the general manager of Protea Hills, says, “Observing Shabbat is a very important element in the life of religious Jews. At Protea in Elkana, the moment Shabbat begins, the entire facility will be ensconced in sanctity. The special technological arrangements such as the Shabbat elevators will be implemented, and the residents will be invited to go to the synagogue for prayers and later to partake in Shabbat dinner is being served to which family members can also be invited by the residents". There are also a few apartments dedicated to host family members during Shabbat and holidays.

He adds, “The retirees of today are looking for a holistic set-up that includes not only a roof but also a way of life. For the National Religious retiree, this includes the religious way of life, as well as other services such as entertainment that is adapted to a religious milieu. And we are offering this holistic package”.

“Nisenholz has been heavily involved in the planning and construction of Protea Elkana, He is a very experienced executive with 35 years’ experience in running senior living facilities in Israel.

Other Protea projects

Besides Protea in Elkana which is in the process of construction, the Protea network has two senior living establishments, namely Protea Bakfar (Protea in the Village) and Protea Bahar (Protea Hills). The latter is located in the Shoresh. Another facility is in the building stage and will be ready for occupancy by early 2025. Protea Bayam (Protea by the Sea) will be situated 130 meters from the Rishon Lezion seashore