Tel Aviv's Carlebach Junction underpass opens

By GUY LIBERMAN/GLOBES
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 13:32
Tel Aviv's Carlebach Junction underpass (photo credit: KFIR SIVAN)
Tel Aviv's Carlebach Junction underpass
(photo credit: KFIR SIVAN)
Carlebach Junction in Tel Aviv was reopened to traffic this morning after six and a half years of work. Formerly known as Ma'ariv Junction, the bridge taking traffic along Derekh Menachem Begin over the junction was demolished in 2015.
Today, an underpass was opened taking traffic from Yitzhak Sadeh Street under the junction and into Lincoln and Carlebach Streets. Construction of the tunnels cost NIS 170 million.
A further NIS 50 million is being spent on the light railway underground station at Carlebach Junction, which is beneath the road tunnels, and will serve the Red and Green Lines. The work is being carried out by Ahuzot Hahof, as part of the Derekh Menachem Begin project.
The inauguration ceremony today was attended by Minister of Transport Merav Michaeli, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and heads of NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd., which is responsible for building the Tel Aviv Light Rail.
An estimated 1,000 cars will use the new tunnels in each direction each hour.


