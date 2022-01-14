The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Construction industry official: 15,000 foreign workers needed urgently

Housing prices could rise if more workers not brought in, quota not increased by 90%.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 14, 2022 09:53
CONSTRUCTION SLOWDOWN in Jerusalem? (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
CONSTRUCTION SLOWDOWN in Jerusalem?
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The government needs to take immediate action to implement its decision to bring another 15,000 foreign workers to the construction industry, Eldad Nitzan, chairman of the Foreign Workers’ Manpower Corporations in the Construction Industry at the Chamber of Commerce, said.
“Unfortunately, if you do not take immediate action by the government to bring another 15,000 foreign workers into the construction industry as decided and increase the quota of foreign workers in the industry by 90%, in 2022 housing prices will rise at a rate similar to 2021,” Nitzan wrote to the Housing, Finance and Interior ministries this week.
The shortage of foreign workers in “wet jobs” (which include formwork, ironwork, floors and plastering) in the construction industry has been a major factor in the rise in housing prices, Nitzan said. It’s creating a delay in the delivery of apartments and the inability to meet the 2022 national plan to start the construction of about 80,000 new housing units.
Some 16,500 foreign workers are currently employed in Israel’s construction industry. If about 30,000 foreign workers were to be employed in the industry, an approximate 3% fall in apartment prices would be expected in 2022 in the Tel Aviv and Gush Dan areas, and about 6% in the periphery, he said.


Tags Migrant workers business construction
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by