Delek Israel to install electric car fast-charge stations across Israel

Israeli gas company Delek Israel announced on Sunday that charging stations for electric cars will be installed in 40 gas stations all across Israel.

As part of a strategic cooperation agreement with Zen Energy, a company dedicated to the construction, maintenance and operation of clean energy solutions, 40 stations for fast-charging electric vehicles will be installed in strategic locations in Israel.

The gas stations picked by Delek Israel are all located on main highways across Israel, allowing Israeli electric car drivers to have continuous travel with their car, even for a long-distance drive

The fast-charge stations, made by German automation conglomerate Siemens, will be able to charge 70% of an electric car's battery in 15 minutes at a power rate of 150kW.

"The coming years will be crucial in terms of supplying the infrastructure required at the national level ahead of the significant rise in electric cars on Israel's roads," said Zen Energy CEO Yossi Azaria.

"As part of the automotive industry's transformation to smart, economical and clean transportation, we saw fit to cooperate with Zen Energy and join the electric charging market," said Delek Israel CEO Yoram Eyal.

"The goal is to expand on the experience Delek Israel offers drivers in all realms of service we provide," Eyal added.

Delek Israel, one of the main assets of the Delek Group Ltd, operates one of Israel's largest chains of gas stations with 245 gas stations working 24/7.