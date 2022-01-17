The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Delek Israel to install electric car fast-charge stations across Israel

The fast-charge stations will be able to charge 70% of an electric car's battery in 15 minutes at a power rate of 150kW.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 00:59
REENERGIZING AN electric car at a mobile charging station. (photo credit: DAVID W. CERNY / REUTERS)
REENERGIZING AN electric car at a mobile charging station.
(photo credit: DAVID W. CERNY / REUTERS)
Israeli gas company Delek Israel announced on Sunday that charging stations for electric cars will be installed in 40 gas stations all across Israel.
As part of a strategic cooperation agreement with Zen Energy, a company dedicated to the construction, maintenance and operation of clean energy solutions, 40 stations for fast-charging electric vehicles will be installed in strategic locations in Israel.
The gas stations picked by Delek Israel are all located on main highways across Israel, allowing Israeli electric car drivers to have continuous travel with their car, even for a long-distance drive.
The fast-charge stations, made by German automation conglomerate Siemens, will be able to charge 70% of an electric car's battery in 15 minutes at a power rate of 150kW.
"The coming years will be crucial in terms of supplying the infrastructure required at the national level ahead of the significant rise in electric cars on Israel's roads," said Zen Energy CEO Yossi Azaria.
People wait in cars to get fuel at a gas station in Zalka, Lebanon, August 20, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR/FILE PHOTO)People wait in cars to get fuel at a gas station in Zalka, Lebanon, August 20, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR/FILE PHOTO)
"As part of the automotive industry's transformation to smart, economical and clean transportation, we saw fit to cooperate with Zen Energy and join the electric charging market," said Delek Israel CEO Yoram Eyal.
"The goal is to expand on the experience Delek Israel offers drivers in all realms of service we provide," Eyal added.
Delek Israel, one of the main assets of the Delek Group Ltd, operates one of Israel's largest chains of gas stations with 245 gas stations working 24/7.


Tags Israel delek group electric cars infrastructure
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by