The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

New Jerusalem light rail route passes district planning committee

The Purple Line, destined to cross the capital from East to West and intersect its three other lines, passed a major hurdle on Wednesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 21:36
The Jerusalem light rail. (photo credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)
The Jerusalem light rail.
(photo credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)

The Jerusalem District Planning and Construction Committee approved the plan for the Jerusalem light rail's new Purple Line, paving the way for its final approval, the committee announced on Wednesday.

The Purple Line was planned on an East-West axis, running through the neighborhoods Kiryat Hayovel, Malha, Pat and the Katamonim. The line will be 4.5 kilometers long and will include 8 stations. It will also intersect the other lines - Red, Blue and Green - making the light rail grid significantly larger, the committee said in its decision. 

The project will be funded from the national budget's NIS 13 billion earmarked for the capital's light rail system. The project includes supplementary construction in the areas around the railway in order to make it accessible.

The Purple Line's route expresses the district planning committee's policy to strengthen the city's older neighborhoods, according to the district planner Shira Talmai-Babai. These neighborhoods, which were originally populated mostly by new immigrants, are currently undergoing widespread urban renewal and the new light rail line will make the city center much more accessible via public transportation, she explained.

Israelis take the light rail in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Israelis take the light rail in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)


Tags Jerusalem jerusalem light rail urban planning
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by