War cuts vehicle production by 15%’

The production capacity of car factories in Ukraine, especially for trucks and heavy equipment, has been reduced so far by about 15% due to the Russian invasion, an Israeli professional said.

Automotive Equipment Group will bring in more Suzukis to the Israeli market to make up for the delays in European car manufacturing, its CEO, Zvi Neta, said Thursday.

He also said there may be a delay in the expected 2023 deliveries of trucks to Israel due to the shortage of raw materials coming from Ukraine. Automotive Equipment Group is the representative in Israel of German commercial vehicles company MAN.

The war in Ukraine is hurting many car manufacturers in Europe in light of the fact that Ukraine is a supplier of raw materials, especially types of metal, to car factories across Europe.

Buses carrying 150 Jews from Lviv in Ukraine, March 3, 2022. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

In Ukraine, there are three car factories, and also in Russia, there are a number of car factories. The war partially shut down most of those factories.