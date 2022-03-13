The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

War cuts vehicle production by 15%’

In Ukraine there are three car factories, and also in Russia there are a number of car factories. The war partially shut down most of those factories.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 20:30
ZVI NETA (photo credit: Courtesy)
ZVI NETA
(photo credit: Courtesy)

The production capacity of car factories in Ukraine, especially for trucks and heavy equipment, has been reduced so far by about 15% due to the Russian invasion, an Israeli professional said.

Automotive Equipment Group will bring in more Suzukis to the Israeli market to make up for the delays in European car manufacturing, its CEO, Zvi Neta, said Thursday.

He also said there may be a delay in the expected 2023 deliveries of trucks to Israel due to the shortage of raw materials coming from Ukraine. Automotive Equipment Group is the representative in Israel of German commercial vehicles company MAN.

The war in Ukraine is hurting many car manufacturers in Europe in light of the fact that Ukraine is a supplier of raw materials, especially types of metal, to car factories across Europe.

Buses carrying 150 Jews from Lviv in Ukraine, March 3, 2022. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM) Buses carrying 150 Jews from Lviv in Ukraine, March 3, 2022. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

In Ukraine, there are three car factories, and also in Russia, there are a number of car factories. The war partially shut down most of those factories.



Tags War car Ukraine crisis
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by