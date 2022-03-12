Russia open to Ukraine negotiations in Jerusalem

Russia has been open to holding negotiations with Ukraine in Jerusalem, a senior diplomatic source said on Saturday, soon after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone.

Zelensky said earlier Saturday that “at present it's not constructive to hold meetings in Russia, Ukraine, or Belarus. These are not the places where we can agree to stop the war... Do I consider Israel, Jerusalem in particular, to be such a place? I think the answer is yes."

Russia has not rejected the idea of negotiations in Jerusalem, the diplomatic source said, but Israel is not sure it should host the talks.

“We know from our experience that negotiations that don’t have a chance lead to a worse situation on the ground,” the source said.

“We have to see if we can really be helpful,” the source added. “If there can be a breakthrough, we’ll do anything.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a previous meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

When it comes to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s mediation between Russia and Ukraine, “we aren’t forcing anything,” the source said.

The remark came after Kyiv and Jerusalem denied a report that Bennett told Zelensky to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to end the war.

“People need to understand that we will never pressure Zelensky in either direction,” the source said. “It’s the wrong thing to do…The President of Ukraine and the Ukrainians have to make the decision, and they will have our support.”

“This isn’t Bennett’s initiative,” the source added, saying Zelensky asked to speak to Bennett on Saturday and has long sought Israel as a mediator with Russia.

Bennett’s view is that he will always take Zelensky’s calls and try to help if he can, the source added.

The source cited recent statements by Zelensky that he is willing to give up on Ukraine’s attempt to join NATO, and Russia no longer demanding a full demilitarization of Ukraine- which the source said shows that they “aren’t trying to bring Ukraine to its knees” – as an indication that Ukraine and Russia are moving gradually in the direction of an agreement.