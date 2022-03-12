The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Russia open to Ukraine negotiations in Jerusalem

Israel is not sure if it should host talks between Russia and Ukraine.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: MARCH 12, 2022 23:56
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks about putting nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, in this still image obtained from a video, in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2022. (photo credit: Russian Pool/Reuters TV via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks about putting nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, in this still image obtained from a video, in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2022.
(photo credit: Russian Pool/Reuters TV via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS)

Russia has been open to holding negotiations with Ukraine in Jerusalem, a senior diplomatic source said on Saturday, soon after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone.

Zelensky said earlier Saturday that “at present it's not constructive to hold meetings in Russia, Ukraine, or Belarus. These are not the places where we can agree to stop the war... Do I consider Israel, Jerusalem in particular, to be such a place? I think the answer is yes."

Russia has not rejected the idea of negotiations in Jerusalem, the diplomatic source said, but Israel is not sure it should host the talks.

“We know from our experience that negotiations that don’t have a chance lead to a worse situation on the ground,” the source said.

“We have to see if we can really be helpful,” the source added. “If there can be a breakthrough, we’ll do anything.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a previous meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at a previous meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia. (credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

When it comes to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s mediation between Russia and Ukraine, “we aren’t forcing anything,” the source said.

The remark came after Kyiv and Jerusalem denied a report that Bennett told Zelensky to accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to end the war.

“People need to understand that we will never pressure Zelensky in either direction,” the source said. “It’s the wrong thing to do…The President of Ukraine and the Ukrainians have to make the decision, and they will have our support.”

“This isn’t Bennett’s initiative,” the source added, saying Zelensky asked to speak to Bennett on Saturday and has long sought Israel as a mediator with Russia.

Bennett’s view is that he will always take Zelensky’s calls and try to help if he can, the source added.

The source cited recent statements by Zelensky that he is willing to give up on Ukraine’s attempt to join NATO, and Russia no longer demanding a full demilitarization of Ukraine- which the source said shows that they “aren’t trying to bring Ukraine to its knees” – as an indication that Ukraine and Russia are moving gradually in the direction of an agreement.



Tags Israel Jerusalem Russia ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
2

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
3

What is going on in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021
5

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight against Ukraine - US officials

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin meets with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Moscow in September.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by