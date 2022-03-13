The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rosneft's German unit reports cyber attack- reports

The hacker group "Anonymous" was suspected of being behind the attack.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 22:30
A Russian flag is seen on the laptop screen in front of a computer screen on which cyber code is displayed, in this illustration picture taken March 2, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
A Russian flag is seen on the laptop screen in front of a computer screen on which cyber code is displayed, in this illustration picture taken March 2, 2018.
The German subsidiary of the Russian energy company Rosneft has reported a hacker attack, die Welt newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the country's BSI cybersecurity watchdog.

The paper said the BSI had offered support to overcome the problem, which occurred on Friday night or early Saturday morning, and had issued a cybersecurity warning to other companies in the energy sector.

So far, there had been no effect on Rosneft's business or the supply situation even though the company's systems had been affected, the newspaper said.

Die Welt cited security sources as saying that the hacker group "Anonymous" was suspected of being behind the attack which, it said, was due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012 (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS) A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012 (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

No-one was immediately available at the BSI or at Rosneft Deutschland to comment.

Der Spiegel also reported on the cyber attack, adding that the BKA federal criminal police office was investigating. No-one at the BKA was immediately available to comment.



