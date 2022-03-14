Senegalese Minister of Economy meets Mitrelli president Haim Taib

The Minister of Economy of Senegal, Mr. Amadou Hott, came to Israel this week and, during his visit, met with the President of Mitrelli Group, Haim Taib, in Herzliya, to discuss the establishment of 23 vocational technology centers to be built across Senegal.

The Minister of Economy’s visit to Israel is part of the Senegalese government effort to turn Senegal into a hi-tech educational powerhouse in Africa that will attract and form the next generation of local and regional entrepreneurs and contribute to the improvement of the productivity, competitiveness and performance of the private and public sector in the country.

During the visit, the Minister also met with representatives of Mitrelli’s educational subsidiary “Focus Education” and joined them to visit the Afeka Academic College of Engineering and its president, Prof. Ami Moyal, where he was given a guided tour focusing on educating young students in engineering. The Minister and Prof. Moyal discussed the curriculum for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, and the latest technological tools implemented during COVID-19 to continue providing education to the 3,000 students studying at the college.

Mitrelli Group Founder and President Haim Taib: “This is a very important project of the Senegalese government and Mitrelli Group to promote entrepreneurship and high-tech education. These centers will be inspired by Israeli models of practical engineering education - something that will significantly contribute to the ecosystem and will bring about real changes in many areas of education, employment and innovation.”