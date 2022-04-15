Tel Aviv unveils new eco-friendly shading, lighting system pilot

The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality has launched a new Women for Climate project to carry out a pilot for an innovative method to shade public spaces using solar energy.

The project, called LumiWeave, was the winning option in the international Women4Climate Tech Challenge. Initiated by Anai Green, this new innovative pilot will provide an innovate, flexible and lightweight system in Tel Aviv's Atidim Park that, depending on the time of day, will either provide shade or light. All of this is based entirely on solar energy, meaning it is an inexpensive and non-polluting shading and lighting system.

Indeed, one of the big appeals of LumiWeave is that it can operate without needing to be plugged into an electrical grid. It gives off zero emissions and can keep providing light for three days with no sunlight.

"Thinking about sustainability, green energy, and climate protection is part of the DNA of the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality," Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said in a statement.

"From the planning stages to the execution stages we think green, plan green, imagine green. We are one of the world's leading cities in climate protection... We are committed to action. We are promoting urban plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including a massive tree-planting program; expansion of green spaces; removal of polluting vehicles; and ongoing educational efforts in schools and in the public sphere.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

"Together with Atidim Park and Tel Aviv University, we established the Innovation Laboratory, CITYZONE, to promote entrepreneurs and initiatives that offer solutions to urban challenges and will serve as a live testing field for demonstrating innovative solutions. I believe that LumiWeave will turn out to be a groundbreaking project."