The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Tel Aviv unveils new eco-friendly shading, lighting system pilot

This new innovative pilot will provide an innovate, flexible and lightweight system in Tel Aviv's Atidim Park that, depending on the time of day, will either provide shade or light.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 15, 2022 10:49
LumiWeave (photo credit: TEL AVIV-JAFFA MUNICIPALITY)
LumiWeave
(photo credit: TEL AVIV-JAFFA MUNICIPALITY)

The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality has launched a new Women for Climate project to carry out a pilot for an innovative method to shade public spaces using solar energy.

The project, called LumiWeave, was the winning option in the international Women4Climate Tech Challenge. Initiated by Anai Green, this new innovative pilot will provide an innovate, flexible and lightweight system in Tel Aviv's Atidim Park that, depending on the time of day, will either provide shade or light. All of this is based entirely on solar energy, meaning it is an inexpensive and non-polluting shading and lighting system.

Indeed, one of the big appeals of LumiWeave is that it can operate without needing to be plugged into an electrical grid. It gives off zero emissions and can keep providing light for three days with no sunlight.

 "Thinking about sustainability, green energy, and climate protection is part of the DNA of the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality," Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said in a statement. 

"From the planning stages to the execution stages we think green, plan green, imagine green. We are one of the world's leading cities in climate protection... We are committed to action. We are promoting urban plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including a massive tree-planting program; expansion of green spaces; removal of polluting vehicles; and ongoing educational efforts in schools and in the public sphere.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

"Together with Atidim Park and Tel Aviv University, we established the Innovation Laboratory, CITYZONE, to promote entrepreneurs and initiatives that offer solutions to urban challenges and will serve as a live testing field for demonstrating innovative solutions. I believe that LumiWeave will turn out to be a groundbreaking project."



Tags Tel Aviv innovation sustainability
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by